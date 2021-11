Developer Endnight Games has announced that it has delayed the release date of its survival horror sequel, Sons of the Forest, and it will now launch on PC sometime in early-to-mid 2022. Endnight had previously promised to launch the game sometime in 2021 but is deciding to push plans back due to a need for “more time.” The silver lining, however, is that fans can expect to hear a specific release date soon, as the studio promises to set a more specific schedule when the third trailer is published “in the next few weeks.” Plus, as seen in the Sons of the Forest release date delay announcement below, Endnight has shared a few more screenshots to keep fans tied over until more information is revealed.

