Religion

God has a wonderful plan for you

By Special to The Advocate-Messenger
The Jessamine Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we do not learn from our trials, then our distress has been a missed opportunity. Crisis situations are occasions to put our faith and patience to work and may we always remember that we cannot be defeated as God is for us and is constantly working on our behalf. There...

www.jessaminejournal.com

arcamax.com

Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination?

Q: Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination? – A.S. A: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.
RELIGION
The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
RELIGION
Joy 107.1

Thank God It’s Monday: Are You Ready to Live?

Are you ready to live? This may seem like a silly question, but there is a deeper truth than what meets the surface. A lot of times if you take the time and reflect, you may just be going through a routine of survival. You are accepting what life throws at you and operating in […]
RELIGION
Person
Jesus
outreachmagazine.com

To Join God’s Mission You Have to Listen

“If we truly believe God’s activity is greater than ours, then we have to take steps to seek his will.”. “A good listener is not only popular everywhere, but after a while, he knows something.” —Wilson Mizner. “The first duty of love is to listen.” —Paul Tillich. Did you know...
RELIGION
mageenews.com

God will get you through what you are facing

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Some days it may be hard to get out of bed and get going in the morning. You may be exhausted from work, other obligations or you may be dreading a challenge or problem you have to face.
RELIGION
Kokomo Tribune

Michael C. Carson: Spiritual formation enables you to serve God better

I teach and coach spiritual formation. “The focus of spiritual formation is the process of being conformed to the image of Jesus Christ. The Holy Spirit guides one’s ongoing journey toward union with God for the glory of God and for the sake of others.” (2 Corinthians 3:17-18.) In "5...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Gaston Gazette

Has God sent America a warning?

The more secular America becomes, the less freedom we all have. Political correctness has become our new religion. There used to be two schools of religious thought: These who believed in Jehovah, God of the “Holy Bible,” and atheists. Now, according to statisticians, only about a third of us believe,...
RELIGION
#Polish#Unforgiveness
tribuneledgernews.com

JAMES KILGORE: God asked, 'Where are you?'

Before Moses, who introduced manuscripts, the Hebrew people shared their history through oral tradition. In each home, the father was responsible for teaching the children those events which reminded them of how God had blessed their nation. One of the amazing stories Hebrew children learned was that they were created by God. He spoke into existence the world and all that it contained. In the Genesis narrative, God told Adam and Eve to inhabit a garden and care for it. After Adam and Eve disobeyed God, Genesis says he asked Adam a question, “Where are you?” God did not need to ask Adam where he was; He knew the answer; but Adam needed to admit what he had done — and more, who he had become.
RELIGION
Laurinburg Exchange

God broke you to share you

Glenn Packiam said this: “We met every Thursday after he lost his wife in a car accident. Sometimes he came with questions to which no answers exist; sometimes he came with memories he wanted to relive. Over time, he accepted that even though the accident was a result of the brokenness in our world, God could work in the midst of it. A few years later, he taught a class at our church about grief and how to grieve well. Soon, he became our go-to guide for people who were experiencing loss.”
RELIGION
Laurinburg Exchange

God, my security is in You

When I was a child, I thought of a Christian as a quiet, smiling, perfect person who never did anything wrong. The church folks I knew didn’t say much, never missed a sermon, and seemed to project to the world an example of living right. We all know that is not completely correct, as we all sin.
RELIGION
Daily Advance

Don't forget gratitude for benefits God has given us

Have you ever noticed how we as a society tend to go from Halloween straight to Christmas? I understand this practice from a commercial standpoint, but I hope we take time for gratitude as individuals. As many of you know, Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I so enjoy...
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Tri-City Herald

When life knocks you down, ask God for resilience

“We get knocked down, but we get up again and keep going.” 2 Corinthians 4:8-9 (TLB) My dad taught me to get back in the saddle. And he wasn’t speaking metaphorically. First, this meant putting my boot into the stirrup, grabbing the saddle horn, and scrambling up and onto a saddle that was tightly cinched to the back of a contrary horse. The horse had one thing in mind—throwing me as high as possible into the air, after which I would hit the ground with a loud, agonizing thud.
RELIGION
The Oakland Press

Take action when you have a ‘God Second’

Sometimes people describe a moment lasting a “half a second” or a “millisecond” when something happens very rapidly. After yesterday, I want to add “God second” to those descriptors. My husband, Robert, and I were heading down I-94 to start off a day of appointments and errands when I saw...
PONTIAC, MI
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: “My Weaknesses are my Father’s Strengths”

Some things in the Bible reverberate over and over again and for some unexplained reason, we still just don’t get it. I mean we understand the words and the principles behind them but, we can’t seem to incorporate them into our daily lives.  For example, 2 Corinthians 12: 7-9 reads, “To keep me from becoming conceited because of these surpassingly […]
RELIGION
Joy 107.1

Stowe’s Devotion: Be A Leader That Follows

Everywhere we turn today everyone wants to position themselves as a leader, influencer, or expert. There is nothing wrong with that and there is nothing wrong taking guidance from some of these leaders. In my experience of leadership it can be one of the most vacant and tasking parts of your life. On one hand you know […]
RELIGION
Washington Post

Daughter of the late, disgraced evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias leaves father’s ministry to start her own

The CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries is leaving the beleaguered organization, eight months after an independent investigation detailed the abuse and misconduct of the ministry’s late founder. The evangelical magazine Christianity Today reported last week that Sarah Davis, daughter of Zacharias, has resigned from RZIM to start a new...
RELIGION
AFP

France's bishops kneel in penance for decades of Church abuse

Senior members of France's Catholic hierarchy knelt in a show of penance at the shrine of Lourdes Saturday, a day after bishops accepted the church's responsibility for decades of child abuse. But some of the victims of the abuse -- and lay members supporting them -- said they were still waiting for details of compensation and of a comprehensive reform of the church. In Lourdes, a place of pilgrimage for Christians worldwide, some 120 archbishops, bishops and laymen gathered at the unveiling of a photo showing a sculpture representing the head of a weeping child. At the request of the victims, the clerics did not wear their religious clothing for the ceremony.
RELIGION

