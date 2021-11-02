CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Local health officials hosting COVID-19 vaccine booster event in Newport News

By Julius Ayo
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News health officials are hosting an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine booster event.

The vaccine clinic is set for Friday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Warwick Boulevard Physicians which is located at 9294 Warwick Boulevard.

Residents hoping to get their vaccine will have an option between Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. All ages 18 and older are welcome, no appointment is needed.

