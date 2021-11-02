Local health officials hosting COVID-19 vaccine booster event in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News health officials are hosting an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine booster event.

The vaccine clinic is set for Friday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Warwick Boulevard Physicians which is located at 9294 Warwick Boulevard.

Residents hoping to get their vaccine will have an option between Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. All ages 18 and older are welcome, no appointment is needed.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.