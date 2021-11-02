PPD Investigates: Four Cases of Grand Theft Auto

Portsmouth officers investigated four Grand Theft Auto reports and a baby daddy burglary. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Woman’s Identity Stolen

A woman contacted the police at 4 pm to report identity theft. She received a letter from the Unemployment Office that her benefits were ending even though she hadn’t filed for unemployment.

She also received a letter from a bank regarding a loan application she didn’t make. She’d already contacted credit reporting agencies to report the issue.

Unwanted Visitors

A homeowner contacted police to report unwanted individuals inside a condemned home on Linden Avenue. He asked the police to force entry.

They found two people inside the home and took a man and woman into custody.

Suspicious Activity

Just before 6 pm, a caller reported hearing four gunshots in the 1800 block of Wayne Avenue. Three units responded to the scene.

A caller reported someone in a gray car ramming other vehicles on the lot at Glockner Auto Credit. Drivers managed to block the vehicle in. Police impounded the vehicle and also notified the city to fix a damaged “One Way” sign.

Grand Theft Auto

At 5:47 pm, police were called to 29th Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police took information for a report.

A woman contacted police to say two people stole her camper and now had it in a parking lot in Wayne Hills. Police said the vehicle was not stolen, it was a dispute over a skipped title.

Just before 3 pm, a woman contacted police to report her brother’s vehicle stolen. Officers took information for a report.

At 3:36 pm, a woman told police she traded vehicles with another woman but later discovered the vehicle she received is actually stolen. Police investigated and discovered the woman’s vehicle was not listed as stolen.

Under the Influence

Officers responded to a report of an overdose on Robinson Avenue at 8:35 pm. Medics checked the woman who refused further medical attention or rehab.

At 10:42 pm, a witness reported a man passed out behind the wheel of an SUV at Aldi. Police took the man into custody and arranged to have the vehicle towed.

Baby Daddy Burglary

Officers responded to Robinson Avenue at 5 pm for a burglary report. A woman said she’d been away for a few days and allowed her baby’s father to stay there while she was gone. He allowed another man to stay there.

Multiple items were missing from the house and she suspects that man took them. Police informed her that since the man had permission to stay there, it wasn’t actually a burglary and was now a civil issue.