Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott re-created an iconic scene from "(500) Days of Summer," and we have to say they did a pretty great job. Known as the "elevator scene," the moment in the 2009 film comes as Deschanel's character, Summer Finn, talks to Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character, Tom Hansen, for the first time. She overhears the Smiths playing in his earphones and comments on what great taste he has in music.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO