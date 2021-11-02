This British Dating Show Eliminates Contestants Like Willy Wonka Eliminates Children

According to Tom Hanks, Jeff Bezos offered to take the Apollo 13 star into space with him, but the price he was asking felt too steep for the two-time Oscar winner. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show to promote his new Apple TV+ movie Finch, in which he plays an astronaut, Hanks revealed that the former Amazon boss gave him the opportunity to head into space before William Shatner, but slapped on a price tag of $28 million, which Hanks did not believe was worth it, although he did go on to say he would consider heading out to the stars for real if a reasonable opportunity came up.
