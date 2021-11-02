CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This British Dating Show Eliminates Contestants Like Willy Wonka Eliminates Children

 5 days ago

A remarkably rewatchable clip from a new British dating show is, quite understandably, enjoying some massive virality this week. The clip in question, taken from a recently launched Channel 4 show titled The Love Trap, opens with a familiar man named David being asked who—in his opinion—is “a love trap.” (While describing videos like this one arguably sucks the fun out of them, doing so is more or less required in articles of this nature.) After David makes his selection, the chosen woman—and, in all fairness, you should pause reading and play the clip first unless you’re cool with one hell of a spoiler—quite literally falls through the floor.
