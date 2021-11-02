CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earle, AR

Gov. Hutchinson visits Earle, Ark. to celebrate $3.7 million broadband expansion

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During his weekly briefing, Governor Hutchinson said he traveled to Earle, Ark. to celebrate a $3.7 million broadband expansion.

The expansion will provide internet access to 2,325 homes and businesses in both Earle and Parkin. The governor thanked both cities for their partnership in the project, as well as Comcast for their involvement and surprise donation of 500 laptops to students in the Earle school district.

Plans to increase broadband in rural Arkansas underway

According to Gov. Hutchinson, the Arkansas Rural Connect Program has provided nearly $280 million in funds and grants, “which cover 213,000 Arkansans that now have access to high-speed internet.”

