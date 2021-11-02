CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Fortune Land’s Stock Falls as Developer’s Overdue Debt Jumps to USD14.7 Billion

By Zhang Yushuo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Nov. 2 -- Shares of China Fortune Land sank after the Chinese real estate developer said its overdue debt now totals about CNY94 billion (USD14.7 billion) after the company defaulted on a further CNY7.9 billion (USD1.2 billion). China Fortune Land [SHA:600340] closed down 4.1 percent today at...

The Motley Fool

Why Blink Charging's Stock Jumped 11% in October and Continues to Rise

After plunging 12% in September, shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), a company dedicated to developing EV-charging infrastructure, rebounded strongly in October and climbed 11.2%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While the company's announcements regarding two deals electrified some investors' optimism last month, the stock's recent gains can...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Settlement#Stock#Property Management#Beijing#China Fortune Land#Chinese
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
investing.com

Payrolls Day, Europe's Covid Wave, Chinese Developer Debt - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- It's payrolls day, and hiring is expected to have bounced back smartly in October from an eight-month low in September. Average earnings and participation in the labor force will also be key variables when the headlines hit at 8:30 AM ET. Europe is catching Covid again, and China now has health measures in place in nearly half of its provinces as it defends its zero-tolerance policy. Another big Chinese developer has also run into trouble with its debts - and not just the debts held by distant foreigners. Stocks are set to edge higher at the open, but Peloton and Uber (NYSE: UBER ) will be under pressure after weak updates late on Thursday. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Friday, 5th November.
WORLD
yicaiglobal.com

Kaisa Plunges 15% as Firm Is Latest Chinese Developer to Miss Wealth Product Payments

(Yicai Global) Nov. 4 -- Shares in Kaisa Group Holdings plummeted 15 percent today after the Chinese property developer said that it is unable to make CNY300 million (USD46.9 million) in payments now due on several wealth management products that it guaranteed. This comes two months after beleaguered China Evergrande Group found itself in a similar crisis.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

China's Lenovo Says Global Chip Shortage to Persist as Profit Jumps

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, said that a global chip shortage would persist into the first half of next year as it reported a 65% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday. The company said it was able to outgrow the market by...
TECHNOLOGY
InvestorPlace

7 Safe Stocks that are Immune from China’s Market Volatility

The incredible regulatory crackdowns we’ve seen in China are big news. What China does reverberates around the world. Let’s be honest, no company is actually completely immune from what happens in China. Finding safe stocks, or those that are less-exposed than others, to this Chinese volatility is what many investors are seeking right now.
BUSINESS
investing.com

China’s Property Developers Struggle to Find Buyers for Billions in Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Property developers in China looking to raise badly needed cash by selling assets are finding it hard to strike deals as potential buyers in the sector hoard funds after home sales plunged and Beijing stepped up its borrowing crackdown. China Evergrande Group last month ended discussions to sell...
REAL ESTATE
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Shida Shenghua Sinks Despite USD156 Million Plan to Expand Lithium Battery Material Capacity

China’s Shida Shenghua Sinks Despite USD156 Million Plan to Expand Lithium Battery Material Capacity. (Yicai Global) Nov. 2 -- Shares of Shida Shenghua Chemical Group failed to get a boost from the announcement that the Chinese organic chemicals maker plans to invest about CNY1 billion (USD156 million) to expand production of liquid electrolytes for lithium batteries.
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Ameba Capital Debuts First US Dollar Fund, Raises USD265 Million

(Yicai Global) Nov. 2 -- Venture capital firm Ameba Capital has closed its first US dollar fund at USD265 million. The seed money will be used to invest in China’s Software-as-a-Service sector. The Ambeba China Saas Fund was led by Hong Kong private equity firm NewQuest Capital Partners and attracted...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Xpeng Jumps, Nio Falls on Mixed Fortunes for October EV Sales

Investing.com – Xpeng stock (NYSE:XPEV) jumped 4.5% while Nio ADRs (NYSE:NIO) fell 3.5% in Monday’s premarket, reflecting mixed fortunes in October at the two Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. Xpeng delivered 10,138 vehicles in October, a 233% increase year-over-year. As of October 31, year-to-date total vehicle deliveries reached 66,542, a 289%...
MARKETS
Tidewater News

Two thirds of China’s high builders breach state’s ‘pink line’ on debt

China’s indebted builders are struggling to fulfill Beijing’s tighter financing guidelines. Two-thirds of the highest 30 Chinese property companies by gross sales ranked by the China Real Estate Info Corp. have breached at the least one of many metrics generally known as the “three red lines,” Bloomberg-compiled information confirmed as of Oct. 29.
REAL ESTATE

