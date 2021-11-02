CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Georgetown voters to cast a ballot for mayor, three city council seats Tuesday

By Raymond Owens
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMIEI_0ckZYlHj00

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to vote for the men and women who will help shape Georgetown’s future.

The mayor is up for re-election and voters will choose three seats on city council.

Republican Councilwoman Carol Jayroe is trying to earn more votes than incumbent Democratic Mayor Brendon Barber, while Independent candidate Jason Collins was ruled ineligible to run due to where he lives, but he has filed an appeal.

Collins was still on Tuesday’s ballot.

Six candidates are vying for one of three city council seats.

Some of the top issues that voters are discussing right now are bringing more business to Georgetown. But there are also concerns about housing options. They are also asking if there enough affordable housing and if there is something that can be done to help fix the problem of dilapidated homes.

“Education for the kids. Changes of the environment, having activities for the kids, dealing with mental health for sure,” said voter Veronica Gibbs.

“I’m obviously concerned about small business in Georgetown and employment,” said Regina Paschal, who voted Tuesday. “One thing we always worry about is keeping our small businesses alive and well and that was my main concern. So, I looked for the candidate that had a small business in mind.”

Polls open for the day at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Results will be posted at counton2.com/results after polls officially close.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Phillip Pounds wins Isle of Palms mayoral race

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council Member Phillip Pounds will be the island’s next mayor. Pounds received more than 1,000 votes during Tuesday’s municipal election, beating out his opponent and fellow councilmember Ryan Buckhannon, who pulled more than 900 votes in a very tight race. With the race too close […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New SC Senate map moves district from Columbia to Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A proposed map of new South Carolina Senate lines based on 2020 U.S. Census data moves one district from Richland County to faster-growing Charleston County. But the map appears to keep most other senators in their current districts. A committee of senators gave preliminary approval to the new map Thursday. They […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown, SC
Education
Georgetown, SC
Elections
Georgetown, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

New dashboard allows community members to track progress made in Charleston PD’s racial bias audit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has established an online dashboard for its racial bias audit. The interactive dashboard will allow users to search the status of each recommendation through a variety of topics like traffic, personnel practice, complaints, community policing, and use of force. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, a spokesperson for the Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Collins
WCBD Count on 2

‘Stunned at the overreach’: Gov. McMaster lashes out at federal vaccine mandates, will ban agencies from enforcing it

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster lashed out against the Biden administration Thursday saying “unconstitutional COVID-19 mandates are forcing South Carolinians to choose between a vaccine and their jobs.” Gov. McMaster believes there should be no vaccine mandates, saying people have ample access to the vaccines if they want it and should not be […]
HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster: Unemployment tax rates will decrease or remain the same for SC employers in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday South Carolina’s unemployment insurance tax rates for employers will decrease or remain unchanged for 2022.  The state’s General Assembly last year invested CARES Act funding to replenish South Carolina’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, a decision which Gov. McMaster said has saved businesses millions in taxes and […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Weather#City Council#Republican#Democratic#Independent#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Secretary of Labor talks with union workers during visit to Port of Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited the Wando Welch Terminal to discuss supply chain disruption issues and the Biden-Harris administration’s support for workers and employers as the country’s economy recovers from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His visit also came as union workers are fighting for jobs across the Cooper […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina Commerce chief Lightsey pledges transparency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s new Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey says his dual-track background in the automotive and telecommunications industries will help inform his tenure leading the agency tasked with growing and maintaining South Carolina’s business development engine. Lightsey also told The Associated Press in an interview that he’s committed to transparency about the […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Improvements coming to Downtown Beaufort marina

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the next two years, Safe Harbour Marinas plans to invest over $7.5 million in expanding the City of Beaufort’s downtown marina. Improvements to the marina include the replacement of 30 moorings, costing at least $124,500. More improvements include the following: A new floating dock system Resized slips to accomodate large […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

2K+
Followers
818
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy