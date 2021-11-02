Georgetown voters to cast a ballot for mayor, three city council seats Tuesday

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to vote for the men and women who will help shape Georgetown’s future.

The mayor is up for re-election and voters will choose three seats on city council.

Republican Councilwoman Carol Jayroe is trying to earn more votes than incumbent Democratic Mayor Brendon Barber, while Independent candidate Jason Collins was ruled ineligible to run due to where he lives, but he has filed an appeal.

Collins was still on Tuesday’s ballot.

Six candidates are vying for one of three city council seats.

Some of the top issues that voters are discussing right now are bringing more business to Georgetown. But there are also concerns about housing options. They are also asking if there enough affordable housing and if there is something that can be done to help fix the problem of dilapidated homes.

“Education for the kids. Changes of the environment, having activities for the kids, dealing with mental health for sure,” said voter Veronica Gibbs.

“I’m obviously concerned about small business in Georgetown and employment,” said Regina Paschal, who voted Tuesday. “One thing we always worry about is keeping our small businesses alive and well and that was my main concern. So, I looked for the candidate that had a small business in mind.”

Polls open for the day at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Results will be posted at counton2.com/results after polls officially close.

