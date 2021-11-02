Man wanted for Highlands County sexual battery case, deputies say

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a sexual battery case.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 25-year-old Richard Charles Hale.

If you know where he is or have information related to the crime, call the sheriff’s office at 863-402-7357 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org .

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com .

