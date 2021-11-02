U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers Introduces Bill to Allow States to Remain on Daylight Saving Time

The Alabama Senate passed a bill Thursday that would allow employees to fill out a form to apply for a medical or religious exemption to President Biden’s vaccine mandate. The mandate, which requires government employees and employees of companies with 100 or more working there, already has these exemptions in place. Sen. Chris Elliott of Fairhope, who wrote the bill, claims that these exemptions are being denied and admitted that the purpose of the bill was to define a proper religious exemption as broadly as possible.

