CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers Introduces Bill to Allow States to Remain on Daylight Saving Time

alabamanews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Third District) has introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to allow states to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round if they want....

www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 113

Frank
4d ago

I hate having to change my clocks or forget to change them making me late the next day. They say more heart attacks occur during the adjustment of time change.

Reply(15)
22
Cindy Fries
4d ago

I think changing the clocks is something that should stop because it is dangerous and not a benefit in any way.

Reply(12)
17
Ben Offutt
3d ago

that's stupid. my kids shouldn't be standing on a roadside in pitch black waiting for the bus. it's dangerous and I can wait for monday

Reply(1)
7
Related
2 On Your Side

NYS bill proposals that would change daylight saving time

ALBANY, N.Y. — We are currently on daylight saving time, which ends this weekend. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, we fall back an hour and go back to standard time. Not everyone likes the idea of switching over to standard time because it gets dark earlier at night. It's why a state senator just outside of Utica wants to make daylight saving time year-round in New York State.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
apr.org

Bill allowing employees to claim medical or religious exemptions to vaccine mandate moves to House

The Alabama Senate passed a bill Thursday that would allow employees to fill out a form to apply for a medical or religious exemption to President Biden’s vaccine mandate. The mandate, which requires government employees and employees of companies with 100 or more working there, already has these exemptions in place. Sen. Chris Elliott of Fairhope, who wrote the bill, claims that these exemptions are being denied and admitted that the purpose of the bill was to define a proper religious exemption as broadly as possible.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Economy#The Alabama Legislature
alabamanews.net

Two Lawsuits Challenge Alabama’s Congressional Redistricting

Two lawsuits are challenging Alabama’s newly approved congressional map, arguing it unlawfully dilutes the voting strength of African Americans with one majority-minority district out of seven. An organization announced a lawsuit Thursday on the same day that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the new congressional, legislative and school board districts...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Senator introduces bill to exempt essential workers from Biden vax mandate

Sen. Marsha Blackburn introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at providing an exemption to the Biden administration’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for those considered essential workers during the pandemic. The Tennessee Republican argued that the federal vaccine mandate would exacerbate the country’s labor shortage, making the case that it could have negative...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rep. Ilhan Omar only House member in Minnesota delegation to break party ranks on bipartisan infrastructure bill

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar voted against a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday, after tensions among Democrats continued around the party's efforts on a separate $1.85 trillion spending plan. Despite the defections of Omar and the other five progressive Democrats called "The Squad," the bipartisan infrastructure package passed...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

House passes $555 billion infrastructure bill, sends legislation to Biden's desk

The House passed a $555 billion infrastructure bill on Friday night, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden who is expected to quickly sign the measure into law. The funding package, which passed 228 to 206 and relied on Republican votes to get across the finish line, will ramp up government spending on roads, bridges and airports, as well as funding for public transit, water and broadband.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Representatives React After Infrastructure Bill Passes House

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. “The United States House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path to win the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy