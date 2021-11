Laramie County Library System has selected Mike Kamber as its new manager for the Information Technology Services division. A long-time employee of the library, Mike will now oversee the management of the organization’s software, telecommunications, and hardware throughout all three library facilities. He will also ensure that the library provides patrons and employees with access to cutting-edge technology while protecting the organization by adhering to the latest cybersecurity recommendations and innovations.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO