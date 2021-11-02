CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse a 'tourist' drawn to chaos, prosecutors charge

By Barnini Chakraborty
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Irey1_0ckZVwZR00


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQ5oF_0ckZVwZR00
Kyle Rittenhouse speaks with Corey Chirafisi before the defense gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) SEAN KRAJACIC/AP

The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse the gun he used to kill two people and injure a third during a night of violent confrontations in Kenosha, Wisconsin , testified Tuesday that he and Rittenhouse had been part of an armed militia tasked with defending a car dealership from vandals.

Dominick Black, the state's first witness in the high-profile homicide trial, described Rittenhouse as a brother, saying they traveled to downtown Kenosha together and thought nobody would start trouble if they saw Rittenhouse with an assault-style rifle.

Black said he was on the rooftop when he heard shots ring out but didn't know Rittenhouse was involved until he heard his friend cry, "I shot somebody, I shot somebody."

Black testified that after the shooting, Rittenhouse was "scared," "pale," and "freaking out." Rittenhouse repeated that he acted in self-defense because "people were trying to hurt him."

JURY SELECTION BEGINS IN KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL

Rittenhouse, then 17 years old, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36. He also fatally shot Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.

He faces multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, and a curfew violation. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted of first-degree homicide, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

His case has become a political and social lightning rod, pitting armed citizens against demonstrators who demanded change after Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey, a white man, shot Jacob Blake Jr., a black man, seven times at close range in the back.

The incident was caught on video and brought hundreds to the small manufacturing city nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan between Milwaukee and Chicago . Peaceful protests over police brutality gave way to lawlessness that ended in two deaths, several injuries, multiple arrests, and $50 million in damages.

During opening remarks, prosecutor Thomas Binger painted Rittenhouse as a tourist who unnecessarily inserted himself into the unrest.

"Like moths to a flame, tourists from outside our community were drawn to the chaos," he said.

Binger pointed to Rittenhouse, dressed in a dark suit with a maroon shirt and tie, and told jurors, "The evidence will show that the only person who killed anyone was the defendant, Kyle Rittenhouse."

Binger spent most of Tuesday focusing on Rosenbaum's killing and said it was Rittenhouse who started a conflict that caused Rosenbaum to chase him across a parking lot. Binger also told jurors Rosenbaum was fatally shot because he threw a plastic bag at the teenager. He also said the first two bullets hit Rosenbaum in the lower extremities, causing him to fall forward.

PROSECUTORS CANNOT REFER TO MEN KYLE RITTENHOUSE KILLED AS 'VICTIMS,' JUDGE RULES

Defense attorney Mark Richards pushed back on the narrative, arguing the incident escalated because of Rosenbaum and that Rittenhouse fired four shots in less than a second because Rosenbaum was "trying to take Kyle's weapon from him to use against him."

Local media reported that Rittenhouse looked on quietly during most of Tuesday's proceedings but yawned occasionally.

He was arrested on Aug. 26, 2020, and charged a day later. On Nov. 2, 2020, a Wisconsin court set his bail at $2 million. Conservative groups, as well as actor Ricky Schroder and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, helped raise funds for his release.

Black is accused of buying the AR-15-style rifle for Rittenhouse because he was not old enough to purchase one legally himself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Black has been charged with two felony counts of supplying a dangerous weapon to a minor causing death. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Rittenhouse's trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

The jury is made up of a panel of 20 people — 11 women and nine men. Though all 20 jurors will hear the case, the number will be cut to 12 to reach a verdict.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial leaves observers outraged

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Schroder
Person
Mike Lindell
praisebaltimore.com

White Man Accused Of Murdering 2, Including Cop, Isn’t Killed Even After Shootout With Another Officer

A white man in Louisiana has been taken into custody alive after allegedly engaging in what police describe as a “multi-parish shooting spree,” during which he’s accused of fatally shooting two people, including a state trooper, wounding three other people and getting into a shootout with another police officer. All of this and the only gunshot wound the accused shooter reportedly sustained was a self-inflicted shot in the leg.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Shooting#The Kenosha News#Ap#Pool Rrb
WBAY Green Bay

Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files federal lawsuit against police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha...
MADISON, WI
New York Post

Man fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him: witness

The first victim fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him before the wannabe police officer gunned him down, a witness testified in court Thursday. Ryan Balch, who was at the chaotic protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with Rittenhouse last year, told prosecutors they had a dustup with Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after spotting him allegedly trying to light a fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
Esquire

The Early Signs From the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Are Not Promising

On November 1, Kyle Rittenhouse will go on trial in a Wisconsin courtroom for killing two people and wounding a third during the disturbances in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer following the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back by a police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call. The case popped up briefly again because, on October 8, federal prosecutors declined to prosecute the officer, Rusten Sheskey. On Tuesday, both sides in the upcoming Rittenhouse trial appeared before Judge Bruce Schroeder in Kenosha for a final motions hearing. It did not bode well for the prosecution. From WTMJ:
KENOSHA, WI
CBS News

Man fined $52,500 for allegedly punching flight attendant now faces criminal charges

A federal grand jury in Seattle indicted a man accused of punching a flight attendant in the face twice and trying to open the cockpit door late last year during a flight from Hawaii to Washington state. Ryan Cajimat, 21, of Kapolei, Hawaii, is charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants as well as assault within a special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the Department of Justice announced Friday.
KAPOLEI, HI
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
165K+
Followers
54K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy