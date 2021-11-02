CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Wife of Sen. Mike Rounds dies after two-year battle with cancer

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHhXI_0ckZVunz00


J ean Rounds, the wife of Sen. Mike Rounds , died at the age of 65 Tuesday morning after a two-year battle with sarcoma cancer.

The South Dakota Republican announced the news in a press release.

“The love of my life is with the Lord. No more treatments. No more pain. Just peace,” Rounds said. “South Dakota knew her as first lady. We knew her as wife, daughter, mom, and grandma. She was everything to us. The prayers and support we received throughout this battle were powerful and made a difference. We ask for your continued prayer as we remember her life and grieve together as a family.”

Jean Rounds was diagnosed with a malignant, high-grade, aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve, a sarcoma, in May 2019. She underwent six rounds of chemo, surgery to remove the remaining portion of her tumor, and radiation treatment, which was completed in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMR6m_0ckZVunz00
Mike and Jean Rounds. Photo Courtesy of the office of Sen. Mike Rounds


The senator announced in September 2020 that after a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, a malignancy was found in the same spot that his wife's sarcoma was located, and she was to undergo a surgical procedure, known as an ablation, to remove the malignancy.

Mike Rounds served as the governor of South Dakota from 2003 to 2011 and was elected to the Senate in 2014. He won reelection in 2020.

As first lady of South Dakota, Jean Rounds designed the new governor's mansion, which was completed in 2005, and advocated for childhood literacy and helped raise awareness for health issues relating to women's hearts, according to the Associated Press .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

She said in a statement last year her husband had been with her "every step of the way" and noted, “He never complained and he sat with me in that hospital room at Mayo Clinic for days on end."

Jean Rounds is survived by her husband, their four children, and 10 grandchildren.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Wife Jean Has Died

Jean Rounds, wife of South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds, has passed away after a two-year battle fighting cancer. She was 65 years old. South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds posted a statement Tuesday saying, “The love of my life is with the Lord. No more treatments. No more pain. Just peace. South Dakota knew her as First Lady. We knew her as wife, daughter, mom and grandma. She was everything to us. The prayers and support we received throughout this battle were powerful and made a difference. We ask for your continued prayer as we remember her life and grieve together as a family.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
East Texas News

Onalaska Mayor Chip Choate has died after a battle with cancer

The Enterprise has learned that Onalaska Mayor Chip Choate has died. after a battle with cancer. The City of Onalaska received word of Choate’s passing Tuesday. afternoon. The mayor had announced to the council previously that he. was in treatment for cancer of the salivary glands. He had been in...
ONALASKA, WI
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rounds
WashingtonExaminer

Democratic whiplash: When the truth hurts

Repeating a false narrative — that's what many Republicans believe Democrats are doing in the aftermath of Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia Tuesday, pushing accusations that Youngkin’s rejection of critical race theory was a subtle appeal to white supremacists, and racists. As Doug McKelway reports, conservatives are hoping the Left keeps blowing the “dog whistle” narrative, believing it has so offended independent voters and public school parents that they’ll turn out in record numbers to reject progressivism in the 2022 midterm elections.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Childhood Cancer#Republican#The Mayo Clinic#Senate#The Associated Press
WashingtonExaminer

The voters revolt against our cultural curators, again

PITTSBURGH — On the morning of Election Day in western Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf mentioned on a local radio show that his wife had submitted his mail-in ballot for him — a direct violation of Pennsylvania election law punishable by up to either a year in prison or a $1,000 fine — or possibly both.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
165K+
Followers
54K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy