LISTEN: Cowboys Cut Bradlee Anae, Hope for DeMarcus Lawrence Return; Is D-Line Legit?

By Jeremy Brener
 5 days ago
The defensive line was arguably the biggest concern for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2021 NFL season. In 2020, the team was a bottom-10 defense and allowed five yards per carry. This year, the team is allowing just 4.3 yards per carry.

In Sunday's win against the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys' front seven limited star running back Dalvin Cook to just 78 yards on the ground.

Despite the number of positives that come on defense, there are a fair share of negatives. The defense is ranked 22nd in yards allowed and is only averaging 1.7 sacks per game, 28th in the league. That number could improve when defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence returns to the field in a bit, but even with a subpar defense, the Cowboys are still 6-1. The Cowboys also expect to get back defensive linemen Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill in the coming weeks.

In anticipation of the return of players like that (and of receiver Michael Gallup), the Cowboys on Tuesday made room by waiving defensive end Bradlee Anae, in addition to shifting linebacker Jabril Cox to IR.

If the Cowboys want to win in the playoffs, the defense will have to play better. Tank Lawrence will eventually help. At the same time, they are showing signs of improvement and there is still a lot more room to grow in the second half of the season.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool share their notes after watching the All-22 film from the Cowboys-Vikings Week 8 performance.

They discuss Randy Gregory's dominance, and a secret superstar on the defensive line.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

