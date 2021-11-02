CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Waive WR DeSean Jackson After Failing to Find Trade Partner

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver DeSean Jackson agreed to mutually seek out a trade in an attempt to move him to a new team.

Meanwhile, the NFL trade deadline came to a close on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. PT and Jackson was not dealt elsewhere. Despite him wanting to be traded, the Rams couldn’t find a trade partner and have waived the veteran receiver, the team announced Tuesday evening.

Jackson took to Instagram to deliver a farewell message to the Rams organization and fan base.

Jackson will now be subject to waivers with teams around the league being able to place a claim on him, adding his contributors to their respective offense.

NFC West Roundup: A Look at the Division Ahead of Week 9

After a strong start by the NFC West, where do things stack up as we head into Week 9?

8 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNqRy_0ckZUYcK00
By Nicholas Cothrel

Rams Waive WR DeSean Jackson After Failing to Find Trade Partner

The Rams and wide receiver DeSean Jackson are going their separate ways.

10 hours ago

Rams Place WR Tutu Atwell and LB Travin Howard on Injured Reserve, Waive DE Jonah Williams | Team Tracker

The Rams made three roster transactions Tuesday, placing two players on injured reserve.

11 hours ago

Jackson, who has seen just 15 targets, logging eight receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown, wants to be more involved in an offense, prompting his decision to want out of Los Angeles.

The Rams signed Jackson to a $4.5 million contract this offseason, which included $2.75 million in guaranteed money.

Following Jackson's release, that will eliminate two Rams wide receivers out of the picture over the last two days as it was announced Monday from coach Sean McVay that rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

While Jackson isn't quite the same player he was earlier in his career, he still provides a jolt to the receiving game with his blazing speed. In a limited role with the Rams this season, Jackson has averaged 27.6 yards per catch, proving his big-play ability still remains his main attribute.

Teams that could be in the market for a wide receiver of Jackson's caliber include the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens among others.

More from Ram Digest:

  • SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit in Week 9?

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Comments / 0

