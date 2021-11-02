Rams Waive WR DeSean Jackson After Failing to Find Trade Partner

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver DeSean Jackson agreed to mutually seek out a trade in an attempt to move him to a new team.

Meanwhile, the NFL trade deadline came to a close on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. PT and Jackson was not dealt elsewhere. Despite him wanting to be traded, the Rams couldn’t find a trade partner and have waived the veteran receiver, the team announced Tuesday evening.

Jackson took to Instagram to deliver a farewell message to the Rams organization and fan base.

Jackson will now be subject to waivers with teams around the league being able to place a claim on him, adding his contributors to their respective offense.

Jackson, who has seen just 15 targets, logging eight receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown, wants to be more involved in an offense, prompting his decision to want out of Los Angeles.

The Rams signed Jackson to a $4.5 million contract this offseason, which included $2.75 million in guaranteed money.

Following Jackson's release, that will eliminate two Rams wide receivers out of the picture over the last two days as it was announced Monday from coach Sean McVay that rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

While Jackson isn't quite the same player he was earlier in his career, he still provides a jolt to the receiving game with his blazing speed. In a limited role with the Rams this season, Jackson has averaged 27.6 yards per catch, proving his big-play ability still remains his main attribute.

Teams that could be in the market for a wide receiver of Jackson's caliber include the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens among others.

