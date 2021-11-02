CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams waive DeSean Jackson after failing to meet trade request

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeSean Jackson wanted to be traded, but now he’ll get to choose his next team. The Rams waived the 34-year-old after Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline after failing to deal him following the wide receiver’s trade request. “I am very grateful for the time that I spent playing for the...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
