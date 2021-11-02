CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurse Creates Outdoor Gym in Front of Hospital Where She Works

By Steven Briggs
Scrubs Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarie Hines knows how important physical activity is to a person’s health. That’s why she decided to bring exercise to the hospital where she works as a neonatal nurse. Thanks to her planning and organizing and some generous donations, the staff at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London can work out without...

abcnews4.com

Nurse captures photos of pandemic from the inside of the hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — They say a picture is worth a thousand words. That is certainly the case for images captured by a nurse at the Medical University of South Carolina. Alan Hawes used his skills behind the lens to capture raw moments during the pandemic. “When I started out...
CHARLESTON, SC
communitynewspapers.com

Celebrating National ER Nurses Week at Keralty Hospital

Keralty Hospital Miami, formerly known as Westchester General Hospital, celebrated National Emergency Room Nurses Week. This week is dedicated to those ER nurses who devote themselves to the wellbeing of their patients. “This important event gave us an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the work done by our team during...
MIAMI, FL
Oracle

College of Nursing partners with local hospital to help burned-out nurses

The College of Nursing is joining forces with Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) to launch the Excellence in Nursing During COVID-19 and Beyond program focusing on helping nurses handle the burnout and stress in the profession caused by the pandemic. The six-month program, set to launch in spring 2022, will offer...
SARASOTA, FL
#Gyms#Outdoor Gym#Depression#Mental Health#Front Of Hospital#St Thomas Hospital#Nhs Foundation Trust#St Thomas Charity
uab.edu

Alumna working to alleviate nursing shortage

University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing alumna Wipada Kunaviktikul, PhD, RN, FAAN (. PhD 1994), is working with Panyapiwat Institute of Management (PIM) in Thailand to establish a new school of nursing to help alleviate the shortage of nurses across Thailand. Kunaviktikul has accepted the role of Assistant...
WORLD
Harvard Health

14 nurses on life and work during COVID

Since early 2020, when the pandemic exploded around the world, Massachusetts has seen nearly 19,000 COVID deaths and more than 840,000 cases. If a line graph of hospital admissions over the past 20 months looks like a series of peaks and valleys, the initial surge was Mount Everest for the state’s medical facilities, with patient loads and death rates that have not been matched since. To understand how the crisis has felt for frontline workers caring for the sick and dying, the Gazette reached out to 14 nurses at four Harvard-affiliated hospitals, many of whom work in intensive-care units. When the pandemic began, some had just started their careers, while others had been on the job for years. They risked their lives to stand by their patients, and their stories are marked by hope, heartbreak, and resilience.
PUBLIC HEALTH
