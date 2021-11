Colby Covington reacted following his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, saying that “he’s a cheating coward. I have no respect for that guy.”. Usman and Covington went five hard rounds in the main event of UFC 268. It was an incredible fight between both men as they showed they are the best two welterweights on the planet. However, just like in their first meeting two years ago at UFC 245, it was Usman who once again got his hand raised, this time by unanimous decision. However, Covington doesn’t think it was a legitimate win and complained about Usman after it.

