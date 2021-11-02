CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested

By Alex Onken
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are facing child cruelty charges following a disturbing discovery on Monday, Nov. 1. Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30 and Derrick George, 36, are...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAFB

Woman accused of trying to burn church

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported they arrested a woman on Sunday, Nov. 7, who is accused of trying to burn a church. BRFD said Lizzie Baines, 58, is charged with attempted arson of a religious building. Officials added someone poured a flammable...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

St. Amant man struck on Gold Place Road dies from injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On October 31 at approximately 3:00 A.M. deputies responded to a pedestrian hit on Gold Place Road in St. Amant. According to Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Stan Lee Frederic, age 41, suffering from severe injuries. He was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment and remained in critical condition. On Thursday, November 4, Frederic succumbed to his injuries.
SAINT AMANT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
WAFB

BRFD makes arrest in arson case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department have made an arrest in an arson case from July. According to officials, Vanessa R. Mckinnis, 43, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 4. Mckinnis has been charged with aggravated arson and arson with the intent to defraud. BRFD...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One person shot on North Street, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting around midnight Thursday, Nov. 4 that left at least one person hurt. According to a spokesman with the department, law enforcement responded to the shooting in the 4500 block of North Street. The victim’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Ksla#Ems
WAFB

House, car fire ruled arson; BRFD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a house fire early Friday morning. According to a spokesman with the department, the cause of the fire has been ruled as arson. Officials report the fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 in the 5600...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

Family of 7 displaced after fire destroys home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three adults and four children will now have to find a new place to live after a fire destroyed their home on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Topeka Street near Mohican Street around 5:30 p.m. Officials said flames...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest man accused of raping children

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A suspected sexual predator is behind bars following an investigation that started in mid-October, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Leland Falcon said Layne Barras, 26, of Napoleonville, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and booked on two counts of first-degree rape (aggravated). He...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge woman dies from injuries following St. Martin Parish crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported a three-vehicle crash on I-10 on Halloween night has claimed the life of a Baton Rouge woman. LSP Troop I said Kelsey Baptiste, 25, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from injuries she suffered on Sunday, Oct. 31, on I-10 West between Henderson and Breaux Bridge around 9 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

BR police respond to hotel shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police responded to a shooting at a hotel off Constitution Avenue Wednesday morning. The victim was found outside of a room at the Comfort Inn, located at 4924 Constitution Avenue. Police spokesman Sergeant Don Coppola said the victim’s injuries were not believed to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy