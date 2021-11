The troubling leadership issue at Ithaca College is something I didn’t realize even existed until the beginning of Spring 2021 when I found out one of my favorite professors, Fae Dremock, assistant professor in the Department of Environmental Studies and Science, wasn’t returning after Spring 2022. I struggled to understand how the administration could let such a wonderful addition to the college go, but I understand now. Previously, I had assumed that the college maybe had even the slightest idea what it was doing, but with every new day and every new flaw I discover, I have begun to worry that they do not.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO