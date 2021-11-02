CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

39 Gifts for Your Favorite Women, Chosen by Women

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhDqf_0ckZTHtQ00
Holiday gifts ideas. Lightbox Jewelry/Amazon

We love shopping for women, because we know what women like — from first-hand experience! Whether we’re buying for ourselves, a best friend, a sister, a significant other, a cousin, a mom, a mother-in-law, a niece, a grandma, an aunt, etc., we have so many ideas swirling around in our head for this year’s holiday gifts. That’s why we put them all together in a guide for you!

These gifts were picked out by women and will bring some major holiday cheer to a lady in your life, whether she’s a beauty fiend or loves to break a sweat. We’re covering so many interests and categories, so let’s get to them!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
BHG

The 12 Best Pajamas for Women to Give as The Coziest Holiday Gifts This Year

Nice pajamas are a universally beloved everyday luxury. They make us feel more way comfortable and put together, somehow making our lives feel less chaotic as the day ends. We don't usually invest in them for ourselves, though, which is exactly what makes them the perfect gift to give and get. Below, we're rounding up the most indulgent pajamas anyone would be thrilled to unwrap.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Gift a Greeting From Your Favorite Celebs With Customized Cameo Videos Starting at Just $1

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The countdown is on! We’re less than two months away from the holiday season, and it’s already time to start picking out presents. Let’s take a collective deep breath — we got this. Year after year, we try to choose products that will please even the pickiest recipients. But there’s only so many ties, tees and trinkets we can buy before we run out of ideas.
CELEBRITIES
collegefashion.net

30 of the Best Gifts for Women Under $30

You don’t have to spend a lot to give an amazing gift! Here are our favorite ideas that won’t break the bank. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post will...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Shopping for Gen Z? Peep the 25+ Best Gifts That’ll Spoil Your Favorite Teen

Gen Z is probably the trickiest generation to shop for. Considering teens now have grown up since birth in a technologically savvy world that the rest of us had to figure out a bit later in life, Gen Z has a passion for unapologetically owning the best of the best in terms of tech, clothing and products overall. That said, shopping gifts for teens this holiday season isn’t like shopping for the best gifts for dad or something. You’re going to have to go above and beyond to find them the best Christmas gift of the year. Influence for teens has...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Holiday Gifts#Advertising#Lululemon
PopSugar

37 Top Gifts For Women That Will Sell Out Like Crazy This Year

Whether you're shopping for your bestie or the ultimate trendsetter or just looking for something unique, you'll want to get the incredible women in your life something stylish, thoughtful, and totally their vibe. We rounded up a variety of trendy and amazing gifts for every woman in your life that they'll absolutely adore. From home decor or a fashion find that fits their aesthetic to a beauty or self-care find perfect for pampering themselves, you can't go wrong with these cool finds ahead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sunset.com

Our Favorite Western-Made Jewelry to Gift Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

All that glitters is hopefully gold this holiday season. It may seem difficult to gift a piece of jewelry to a loved one. Are they more of a silver or gold fan? Do they prefer dangling earrings versus studs? What is their ring size? However, this process does need to be daunting. What really matters when it comes to picking jewelry is the thought that you put into selecting a timeless piece to add to someone’s collection—that will definitely not go unnoticed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
active.com

The Best Holiday Gifts in 2021 for Women Who Run

By clicking on the product links in this article, we may receive a commission fee at no cost to you, the reader. Ready to cross some names off your holiday shopping list? Whether you're looking for a gift for your running BFF, your sister, your girlfriend or someone else entirely, we have something for everyone on your list. Take a look at our picks for this year's hottest running gifts, and we guarantee you'll find something that fits their style (and your budget).
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on comfort & beauty

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on comfort and beauty. Treat yourself! Today only, you can score great deals on self-care products like the World's Softest Socks, BeautyBio skin care and more. The deals start at just $3.25 and are up to 58% off. Find all of Tory's...
MAKEUP
digg.com

Christmas Gifts For Women Who Stay Fancy All Year-Round

As we approach the close of another difficult year, we're treating the ladies in our lives to a little something extra to make them feel special. These luxurious picks will have anyone feeling like a Queen beyond the holiday season. Check out our picks for decadent gifts at every price point.
TRAVEL
Us Weekly

This Lovely Lace Cocktail Dress Is Made for Holiday Parties

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s hard to believe, but we’re currently transitioning into holiday season mode right now. How did the past year fly by so fast? As surreal as it is that Thanksgiving is a mere few weeks away, we’re not going to dwell on the past. We’re going to keep moving forward so that we don’t miss a beat. It’s time for festivities!
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWLP

Best gifts for people who love their Cricut

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for people who love their Cricut is best? Cricut machines are a must-have for any crafter who is serious about creating new products, but what do you get someone who already has one of these versatile crafting tools? Fortunately, there are lots of accessories and […]
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Our Favorite Coats and Jackets at Nordstrom — On Sale for Up to 48% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Guess what? This is the best time to update your current outerwear collection, and it’s not just because the weather is getting progressively chillier by the day. We happened to check out the sale section at Nordstrom and immediately came across incredible coats and jackets on sale for nearly 50% off!
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Our Absolute Favorite Black Friday Deals at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If we had to give anyone one piece of advice for holiday shopping this year, it would be this: Don’t wait until Black Friday! With shipping delays and popular items selling out non-stop, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to cross a majority of your picks off your list. And you don’t want a gift arriving in January — or even later!
BEAUTY & FASHION
WKRN News 2

12 Gabby’s Dollhouse gifts that kids will love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Gabby’s Dollhouse gift is best?  Hey, Gabby! Take us to the dollhouse! Gabby’s Dollhouse is the popular Dreamworks show on Netflix that follows Gabby and her best-stuffed animal friend, Pandy Paws, as they go on adventures. With cute crafts, mini-worlds and adorable kitty characters, this […]
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Candle Is a Truly Lavish Holiday Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stuck on what to buy a certain friend, family member or significant other this holiday season? It’s almost like you’ve used up all of your great gift ideas in years past. Yes, you know you can’t really go wrong with something like a candle, but since it’s such a common gift, you really want to find a way to make it feel special.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

10 awesome classic toys kids still love in 2021

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. One day, LOL Surprise dolls, Snackin' Grogu and other upstart toys on Amazon's 2021 Toys We Love List may be...
KIDS
Us Weekly

These Dress Pants Are Actually Comfy Leggings — Seriously

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Getting dressed for work can be kind of a bummer, especially on mornings when we’re way, way, way too tired to get out of bed. We know our alarm is set to the same time every day, but it feels like it’s getting earlier and earlier. The thought of having to not only wake up but put on stiff and uncomfortable clothing is a harrowing one.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

17 Comfy Clothing Essentials You Need for Travel

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The holidays are the busiest time of year for the travel industry, and we have a feeling that 2021 is going to be one of the biggest yet! For many of Us, this might be the first opportunity to see our families and friends since the pandemic began back in March 2020 — and we want to make the experience as seamless as possible.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy