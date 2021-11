It’s been over 20 years now that Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay has starred on the NBC drama. She has been a staple of modern television playing the role of Olivia Benson. Along with the other universally celebrated Detective Stabler, another long-time co-star of hers was Ice-T. It was never just Benson and Stabler during the prime days of the Dick Wolf drama. No, it also featured a strong supporting cast in Ice-T and Richard Belzer as fellow detectives. The show worked so well for so long not just because of the excellent Hargitay in the lead role but the whole ensemble that fans latched onto.

