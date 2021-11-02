CDC panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11

DENVER (CBS4) – With many questions swirling around vaccinations for kids as young as five years old, CBS4 hosted medical experts to discuss some of the most pressing issues parents have. As authorization has come for a younger population, many parents are concerned about dose size, health impacts and side effects. Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine to be used for children aged 5 to 11 (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) “The side effects are about the same as we’ve seen in the adult population. Mild soreness in the arm, a low-grade fever, maybe a headache, maybe some muscle aches, but they only...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO