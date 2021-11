With everything going on in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City, it's understandable if you haven't gotten to watch Damian Lillard and his Trail Blazers yet this season. With new coach Chauncey Billups and a few new pieces to finish out the supporting cast, Portland did take some steps to improve their team over the summer, even if some believe they should have done more.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO