Sabu's in-ring career is seemingly coming to an end. In an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Sabu announced that he "probably" won't wrestle anymore. Sabu said, "I had one hip surgery. My other hip is still good. I'm not doing real good, my back, I hurt my back about a year ago and it's still been hurt. I wrestled a couple of weeks ago, but I shouldn't have. I've only wrestled twice in the last year and only been the gym a couple of times because I hurt my back. I'm probably not going to wrestle anymore. I'm probably just going to do autograph signings and personal appearances stuff."

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO