Celebrate the Birth Month of YU-GI-OH! Icon Seto Kaiba and Help Charity in New Sweepstakes from Konami

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonami is running a special charity sweepstakes that Yu-Gi-Oh! fans will want to check out. It is the birth month of the popular character from the anime Seto Kaiba and to celebrate, fans can donate to the CDC Foundation to earn some...

geektyrant.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
