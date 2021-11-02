Is there now a Manning Curse? Active stars keep losing after joining MNF broadcast

It looks like we have a new curse on our hands in the NFL.

While the Madden cover curse has been mostly broken in recent years, it appears as if it has now been replaced by the Manning Curse.

Yep, that’s right. ESPN2’s alternative broadcast for Monday Night Football games with Eli and Peyton Manning has not been so kind to the active players who have joined the show and fans on the internet are starting to notice a trend.

Each active player who has joined the “Manning Cast” has lost the next game he played in the following week.

It began with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, both appearing on the debut episode of the show and both losing their respective games the following week — the Chiefs fell to the Ravens while the Seahawks lost to the Titans at home.

Rob Gronkowski was a guest in Week 2 of the “Manning Cast” only for the Bucs to lose to the Rams in Week 3. Then it was the Rams turn as Matthew Stafford join the show in Week 3 only for Los Angeles to falter against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

The “Manning Cast” then went on a hiatus and returned Week 7 with Tom Brady as a guest and somehow the Bucs fell to a Saints team that was forced to play Trevor Siemian after Jameis Winston got hurt early in the game.

Could this all be just a coincidence? Or is there really a curse going around?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen joined the show in Week 8 with a matchup against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on the schedule for next week.

There is just no way the Bills, a legitimate Super Bowl contender, could possibly fall to the Jaguars, right? Right?

If so, then surely the Manning Curse is legit.

