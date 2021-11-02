Cold temps boost Northeast spot gas prices as winter forwards rally loses steam

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices remained high in New Jersey and crept up a bit more around the nation as a whole amid continued high crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, the same as last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.42 up two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.11 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say a small dip in domestic demand “may signal that the typical post-Labor Day drop-off was just a bit delayed this year.” If the steady increase in crude prices eases, they say, “consumers will likely see smaller price hikes at the pump.” © Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TRAFFIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO