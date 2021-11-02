St. Lawrence County voters visiting the polls today

(CNN) — Following a crowd surge at a Houston concert that left at least eight people dead and dozens injured, authorities will examine key causes behind the surge and what could have been done to get attendees out of harm's way, police said Saturday. The crowd at the sold-out Astroworld...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed Congress’ passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure package as a “monumental step forward for the nation” after fractious fellow Democrats resolved a months-long standoff in their ranks to seal the deal. “Finally, infrastructure week,” a beaming Biden told reporters. “I’m so...
HOUSTON (AP) — Screaming. Suffocating. Panicked. Unconscious. The concertgoers at a highly anticipated Houston music festival Friday night say they were shocked to witness how the event brewed into pandemonium that left at least eight people dead. Rapper Travis Scott was the headliner for the sold-out Astroworld Festival in NRG...
(CNN) — Rapper and producer Travis Scott, the organizer of the Astroworld Festival in Houston where at least eight people died Friday night, gave his first on-camera statement in a video posted to his Instagram account Saturday night. "I'm honestly just devastated," Scott said as he repeatedly sighed and rubbed...
(CNN) — White House chief of staff Ron Klain said he was confident the courts will uphold the validity of the Biden administration's new vaccine rules that apply to private businesses with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors, after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the requirements on Saturday.
Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
(CNN) — The United States is flinging its doors wide open to vaccinated international travelers on Monday, welcoming many visitors who've been shut out of the country for 20 months. With new requirements going into effect for air, land and ferry arrivals, there's bound to be some congestion as the...
President Biden is hoping to rebound from a challenging few months that saw the American public turn negative on his presidency by building momentum on the House passage on Friday of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The White House and its allies see the pathway to a political recovery through passing...
New York, NY (CNN) — Prevea Health and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced they are ending their partnership in a joint statement issued by the company Saturday. Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and is unvaccinated against the virus. Rodgers has been a spokesperson for Prevea...
