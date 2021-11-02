Myrtle Beach fire called to investigate mysterious package near Walmart on Seaboard Street
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach firefighters are handling a possible hazardous material call in a parking lot near the Walmart on Seaboard Street, the department said late Tuesday afternoon in a social media post.
People are asked to avoid the area of 541 Seaboard St. while crews continue to identify what’s inside a “mysterious package” found in the parking lot.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
