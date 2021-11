Fall is a great time to fall deeper in love. Val Baldwin, CPC, says you can make the most out of the season with these five romantic ways to bond with your sweetie. 1. Learn How to Cook Comfort Food Together. Cooler temperatures tend to bring out your inner homebody making fall prime time to learn how to cook the best comfort foods. What's better than a piping hot chicken pot pie or homemade chili or amazing lentil soup? Plus working side-by-side with your sweetie is a fun, domestic way to bond. Try creating a new recipe together at home or sign up for a fall cooking class together at your nearest Sur la Table or community college.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO