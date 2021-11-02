CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marla Ridenour: Heavy burden falls on Browns coach Kevin Stefanski to fix OBJ-Baker Mayfield mess

By MARLA RIDENOUR
Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s apparent social media campaign to try to orchestrate his way out of Cleveland before Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline put the Browns season in crisis. Even more so because it failed. The situation seems reminiscent of 2019, when Beckham gave up on Freddie Kitchens....

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Drummond
New York Post

LeBron James really wants Odell Beckham Jr. out of Cleveland

If Odell Beckham Jr.’s mission is to get out of Cleveland by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, he has an ally in Ohio native LeBron James. The Lakers superstar, a friend of Beckham Jr., sent a succinct tweet urging the Cleveland Browns to make a move. This comes after Beckham Jr.’s...
NBA
The Spun

Dan Patrick Has 4 Words Of Advice For QB Baker Mayfield

The legendary Dan Patrick has a surprising piece of advice for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, 26, has been at the center of several interesting conversations within the NFL world this week. Most of those conversations have revolved around whether or not the Browns should move forward with Mayfield long-term.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield missed Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has a tear in his labrum that he’s been playing through this season, often in extreme pain. When will the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick return to the field?. According...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#American Football#Freddie Kitchens#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Cavaliers
The Spun

Odell Beckham’s Dad Makes Another Notable Move

Earlier this week, the father of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr made some interesting comments about quarterback Baker Mayfield. Odell Beckham Sr shared a video showing his son being wide open on the field and Mayfield opting not to throw him the ball. The star wide receiver’s dad then suggested Baker was “either hating on Odell or he just doesn’t want him shining.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Anonymous Browns player trashes Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steve Smith Unloads On Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Even though the Cleveland Browns were not playing on Thursday Night Football this week, they naturally came up as a conversation topic. This debacle with Odell Beckham Jr. started on Tuesday and is still unresolved. Current reporting from ProFootballTalk indicates that the Browns will release OBJ on his 29th birthday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Steve Smith Has Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

Over the past few days drama between Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and quarterback Baker Mayfield has grown louder. Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr’s father posted a video criticizing Mayfield’s play. Not long later, OBJ was “excused” from Browns practice on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Odell Beckham Jr. story proves new status for Tampa

The Buccaneers are officially NFL royalty. Having Tom Brady as your quarterback and winning the Super Bowl will do crazy things for your team. Two years ago, the Buccaneers were irrelevant. No one wanted to come to play in Tampa unless it was for a major contract. Now, reporters and analysts alike think it possible that a top-10 wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. would come to Tampa on a veteran minimum contract, regardless of how unlikely.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy