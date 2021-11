368 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers don't want to push rookie Trey Lance onto the field until he is ready. Going into the 2021 season, head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't see a reason to rush the quarterback's development. The team was considered a playoff contender. Now, the 49ers are 2-4 and have lost four consecutive games. Unless Jimmy Garoppolo can put on a show against the Chicago Bears this weekend, the narrative that the veteran quarterback is holding the team back won't go away.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO