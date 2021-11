Rescue Dog Wines, based in St. Helena, California, is entering the Georgia market with its wines, from which 50% of the profits go to rescue dog organizations. Rescue Dog Wines have been available to order via the company’s website (www.rescuedogwines.com), but are now being rolled out to stores in Georgia, including their 2020 North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon and a new Red Wine Blend, via distributor Artisan Beverages of Georgia (www.artisanbevga.com).

5 DAYS AGO