Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 Have Been Delayed As Jen Oneal Departs Blizzard. To say things have been tumultuous at Activision Blizzard would be an understatement. After lawsuits and personal accounts of years of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior and favoritism were revealed at Activision Blizzard. This has led several leading developers and directors to step down, as the company attempts to reshuffle and route out this systematic problem. This reshuffling has changed a lot in not only the personnel working for the company but also in what Activision Blizzard’s pipeline of games will look like in the coming years.

