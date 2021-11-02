CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Happy Halloween

By ROBERT L. BAKER Press Examiner
wcexaminer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kiwanis Halloween Parade got underway Saturday night, Oct....

www.wcexaminer.com

tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | Keep the “Happy” in “Happy Halloween”

It’s time to leave the “Native American” costumes on the shelves. My culture is not your costume. A serious tweet-turned-meme had a solid point: dressing up in cultural attire that is not of your own is both offensive and ignorant, and this Halloween, it needs to stop. Halloween is a...
SOCIETY
wcexaminer.com

HalloWINEfest brings out spirits

Costumes, fun and most importantly, wine. Those were the three biggest things at the Endless Mountains halloWINEfest held on Saturday afternoon at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
#Kiwanis
wcexaminer.com

Two film favorites in November

For the past five plus years, the Dietrich Theater has been presenting Dietrich Film Favorites on a regular basis with the help of community organizations, businesses, families and individuals.
MOVIES
wcexaminer.com

Live at the Dietrich

The Fall Film Festival has come to an end, causing me to reflect on the film that impacted me the most. I have been fortunate to see seven of the 21 foreign and independent films, but the one that I will remember the longest is the film ‘Joe Bell,’ based on a true story.
MOVIES
wcexaminer.com

Bundle of joy

Kevin and Holly Woodley Shane of Dalton are pleased to announce the birth of a son on Oct. 26 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
DALTON, PA
wcexaminer.com

Nicholson news

Hope you had a great holiday weekend. Are you looking forward to Thanksgiving? What are some of your favorite traditions?
NICHOLSON, PA
wcexaminer.com

Nimble news

Forkston Girl Scout Troop 51000 went to CHOP (Child Hunger Outreach Partners) last Tuesday evening to learn about the programs/volunteers as they work towards their Philanthropy Badges. They donated 48 birthday cake kits to the CHOP food pantry. After a Q&A session they worked together with the adults who accompanied them and packed two pallets of school backpack bags- 210 bags total. They enjoyed cider and cupcakes as a treat for helping out and truly enjoyed their learning experiences.
CHARITIES
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Old Landmark Committee’s BBQ Sandwich/Toy/Can Good Drive Upcoming

Victoria, Texas -The Old Landmark Committee plans to host their second annual drive thru can good, toy, and BBQ sandwich drive December 18th, from 11:30am until 4pm. The drive thru can good, toy, and BBQ sandwich will take place at 1411 Port Lavaca drive, which is near the Laurent street intersection. Donations of can goods, toys, and monetary donations will...
VICTORIA, TX
ocala-news.com

Happy Halloween In Ocala

Check out this amazing Halloween decoration on the garage door of an Ocala home. Thanks to Tevis Jones for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
heraldstaronline.com

Happy ‘Red Hats’ Halloween

Members of the La Bonne Vie Chapter of the Red Hat Society met for their “Spooktacular” Halloween party on Oct. 21 at Scaffidi’s in Steubenville. Members attending were, seated, from left, special guest Domino Cristiano with her grandmother, Elba Hada; Patricia Butler; Donna Joyce; Joan Davis; and Terry Jennings; center, Ruthie Morris and Theresa Lamantia; and back, Ginnie DiAntonio, Elaine Wukelic, Jeanette Ruiz, Cindy Misogiane, Kathi Hardings, Pat Tomblin, Jeannie Marcott, Helen Conroy, Vicki Nurczyk, Queen Mum Jane Aldridge, Filomena DiCarlantonio and Joyce Parrish.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Weirton Daily Times

