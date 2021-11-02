Happy Halloween

Members of the La Bonne Vie Chapter of the Red Hat Society met for their “Spooktacular” Halloween party on Oct. 21 at Scaffidi’s in Steubenville. Members attending were, seated, from left, special guest Domino Cristiano with her grandmother, Elba Hada; Patricia Butler; Donna Joyce; Joan Davis; and Terry Jennings; center, Ruthie Morris and Theresa Lamantia; and back, Ginnie DiAntonio, Elaine Wukelic, Jeanette Ruiz, Cindy Misogiane, Kathi Hardings, Pat Tomblin, Jeannie Marcott, Helen Conroy, Vicki Nurczyk, Queen Mum Jane Aldridge, Filomena DiCarlantonio and Joyce Parrish.
