Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $5.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier....

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
WW stock falls after Q3 sales miss targets, membership slows

Shares of WW International Inc. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the company formerly known as Weight Watchers reported quarterly sales below Wall Street expectations and said that member recruitment slowed down. WW said it earned $46.3 million, or 65 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $54.5 million, or 78 cents a share, in the prior-year period. Revenue fell to $293 million from $321 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 73 cents n sales of $314 million. The company said it ended the quarter with 4.5 million subscribers. WW guided for full-year fiscal 2021 revenue "modestly above" $1.2 billion, and GAAP EPS in the range between 80 cents and 90 cents. "In an environment that was difficult to predict, member recruitment slowed more than we had anticipated during the quarter," Chief Financial Officer Amy O'Keefe said in a statement. Shares of WW ended the regular trading day down 2.6%.
