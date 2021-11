Police in western Australia on Sunday called off a search for a swimmer who was attacked by a shark. The wife of Paul Millachip, 57, said she was with him at the Port Beach in the suburb of Perth on Saturday morning when two teenagers on a boat witnessed the shark attack. “It came out of the blue. But it did happen, you just have to deal with it,” the wife said, asking not to have her name published. She praised the teenagers who tried to help.When the shark attacked a second time, they raced their boat and alerted...

