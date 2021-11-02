CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP senators accuse Democrats of prioritizing social spending over military

By Ellen Mitchell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChW0H_0ckZNoTB00
© Greg Nash

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blasted Democratic leadership for their decision not to push ahead the annual defense authorization bill and bring it to the floor for a vote, calling the move a “dereliction of duty.”

The GOP lawmakers accused Democrats of focusing too much on President Biden ’s domestic agenda instead of helping the military with the nearly $780 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“When asked the question, ‘Why are we not getting floor time?’ There’s not an answer,” Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), said during a GOP press conference.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who controls the agenda, “won’t bring up the NDAA” to the floor, alleging that “the military in this White House and this Congress is simply not prioritized.”

The must-pass NDAA, which would fund the Defense Department and some programs in the Energy Department for 2022, is typically considered and passed on a bipartisan basis.

This year’s bill includes language allowing for an annual military pay raise, funding for programs and equipment to deter Russia and China and major changes to the Uniform Code of Military Justice dealing with sexual assault and harassment.

The House passed its version of the NDAA in September, but a version the Senate Armed Services Committee passed in July has been awaiting a full chamber vote since then.

Once both versions are passed, House and Senate lawmakers would go to conference to settle differences ahead of a final vote in both chambers, but the process can’t move forward with the Senate’s delay.

Schumer has not announced his plans for the bill.

The senators at the press conference said they had not been told why Schumer has not brought the legislation to a vote.

Inhofe said Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-R.I.), has pressed Schumer about getting a vote “on a daily basis” but “did not come back with a reason that this postponement has taken place.”

The Hill has reached out to Schumer's office for comment.

The GOP senators pointed to the delay as proof that the military is low on the list of priorities for Democratic leaders.

The Senate has been preoccupied with two major bills the White House hopes will be passed, including a $1.75 trillion "human infrastructure" package and a more traditional roads and bridges bill that has bipartisan support.

Democrats hope to finalize the bills in the next several weeks.

Sen. John Thune (R-N.D.), said Democrats “have been so preoccupied with passing their reckless tax-and-spending spree that they have overlooked and ignored some of the basic responsibilities of governing.”

Time is also running out in 2021, with only four weeks left of legislative work on the congressional calendar.

“The bottom line is we’re running out of time,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), “And I just don’t mean we’re coming up on Thanksgiving and we haven’t done the NDAA. I mean we’re also running out of time to continue to be the superpower of the world.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Thune
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Chuck Schumer
Washington Post

GOP erupts over its House members bailing out Biden

In Tuesday’s election, Republicans served notice that the clock is ticking on Democrats’ slim majorities in Congress. On Friday, 13 House Republicans delivered the decisive votes to rescue a key part of President Biden’s agenda — an agenda endangered by those in his own party. Ensue the bloodletting. Biden’s $1.2...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday night forged ahead with votes on President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill, as well as a procedural vote on his sweeping social spending package — although it was unclear if there would be enough support to pass either. The decision capped a day of turmoil over […] The post U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Senate Republicans#Gop#Democratic#Ndaa#This White House#The Defense Department#The Energy Department
The Independent

Judgement day for Biden’s agenda as Democrats plan to vote on Build Back Better and infrastructure

House Democrats plan to vote on both their social spending bill and a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday in a crucial test for President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned the vote for as early as Thursday, but unresolved issues between progressive Democrats and moderates in the House over drug pricing and immigration meant negotiations were happening during floor votes last night and the House adjourned late in the evening without a final deal.“I don’t know how far along things are but my hope is that it will be passed this weekend,” Rep Ilhan Omar of Minnesota,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Biden let two Senators derail his entire national agenda — no wonder Democrats aren’t voting

When Democrats took control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, they promised to significantly improve the social safety net in the wake of the deadliest pandemic in a century and the resulting economic fallout it created. But thanks largely to two obstructionist Senators, that agenda has yet to pass. And last night’s drubbing in Virginia and elsewhere should be seen as a warning to Democrats that 2022 will be much worse for them unless they take immediate action to improve the material conditions of the American working class.In addition to losing the gubernatorial race in Virginia, Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KRON4 News

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of advancing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage. The House scrapped votes late Thursday but will be back at it early […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US House to vote Friday on giant twin bills at center of Biden agenda

Democratic leaders announced the US House would vote Friday on President Joe Biden's $3 trillion blueprint to transform transport networks and expand the welfare safety net. House Democratic leaders had been hoping for a procedural vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan and to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Thursday but outstanding differences among lawmakers on the details forced a delay. "This Build Back Better agenda, along with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as we have said, is transformational, and it's historic, and it's important to get this done," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "And so the president is going to continue to work with members in Congress to make that happen."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

House Democrats plow ahead with social spending bill

House Democratic leaders say they're undeterred by a poor showing in Tuesday’s elections, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing steps to advance President Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending package. Driving the news: Pelosi announced in a letter to House Democrats new text for the bill, which will be presented to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

382K+
Followers
44K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy