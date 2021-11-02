CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gallery: Virginians head to the polls for local, statewide elections

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQMf8_0ckZNJIm00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginians are heading to the polls on Tuesday to vote for their next governor , lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 Virginia House of Delegates seats , as well as local races.

Early voting has surged since the Virginia General Assembly approved changes to the process last year. All registered voters are now eligible to vote absentee through the mail or in-person, not just those with an excuse, and the window for early voting was extended from a week to up to 45 days before Election Day .

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and are open until 7 p.m., and if you’re in line at that time you’ll still be able to vote.

Take a look at Election Day across Virginia:

Gallery: Virginians head to the polls

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqP0v_0ckZNJIm00
    Voters arrive to cast the their ballots on Election Day at City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Alexandria, Va. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for governor. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • (photo: Ellen Fisher)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUa8r_0ckZNJIm00
    Voters wait in line to check in to vote at a school in Midlothian, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for Governor. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnn6v_0ckZNJIm00
    Voters cast their ballots in Virginia Beach (photo: WAVY)
  • (photo: Ashanti Kincannon)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GRef_0ckZNJIm00
    Voters wait in line to vote at a school in Midlothian, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for Governor. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxxM5_0ckZNJIm00
    A poll worker, left, helps a voter vote at a school in Midlothian, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for Governor. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Lhh1_0ckZNJIm00
    (photo: Irmar Rodriguez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhm7C_0ckZNJIm00
    Sean Luke, right, and his sons Giacomo Luke, left, and Matteo Luke, casts his ballot on Election Day at City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Alexandria, Va. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for Governor. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vAgN_0ckZNJIm00
    Campaign signs line the walkway to the polls in Virginia Beach (photo: Jon Dowding/WAVY)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JfXSd_0ckZNJIm00
    House of Delegates candidate Tim Anderson greets voters in VB. (photo: Jon Dowding/WAVY)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGs1D_0ckZNJIm00
    House of Delegates candidate Tanya Gould greets voters in VB. (photo: Aesia Toliver/WAVY)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S4So5_0ckZNJIm00
    House of Delegates candidate Tanya Gould greets voters in VB. (photo: Aesia Toliver/WAVY)

Gallery: McAuliffe and Youngkin election night headquarters

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvDyR_0ckZNJIm00
    Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, right, hugs his wife, Dorothy, as he makes an appearance at an election night party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIDcN_0ckZNJIm00
    People gather the election night party for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin arrives as election results come in on election night in Chantilly, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1l64_0ckZNJIm00
    Guests to the election night party for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin watch election results come in on television on election night in Chantilly, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6NKq_0ckZNJIm00
    A supporter of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe walks away from a screen displaying votes at an election party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQbmk_0ckZNJIm00
    Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night party in Chantilly, Va.,Tuesday , Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsxMp_0ckZNJIm00
    Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, right, hugs his wife, Dorothy, as he makes an appearance at an election party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Hzdl_0ckZNJIm00
    Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night party in Chantilly, Va.,Tuesday , Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxTGD_0ckZNJIm00
    Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe prepares to speak at an election night party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGQWo_0ckZNJIm00
    Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin greets supporters at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ee23H_0ckZNJIm00
    Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe gestures as he speaks at an election night party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ov73a_0ckZNJIm00
    Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin arrives to speak at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSH5Q_0ckZNJIm00
    Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin arrives to speak at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EW1TM_0ckZNJIm00
    Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe gestures as he speaks in front of the flag of Virginia at an election night party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Gallery: 10 On Your Side team votes

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302y22_0ckZNJIm00
    Executive Producer Adrienne Mayfield voted in Norfolk
  • Reporter Kara Dixon voted in Norfolk
  • Anchor/reporter Marielena Balouris voted in Norfolk
  • Anchor Tom Schadd/family voted in Norfolk
  • Reporter Jon Dowding voted in Portsmouth
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ObSq_0ckZNJIm00
    Anchor/reporter Regina Mobley voted in Virginia Beach.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdTa6_0ckZNJIm00
    Hampton Roads Show Executive Producer Stephanie Cooke voted in Portsmouth.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6AP8_0ckZNJIm00
    Anchor/reporter Stephanie Hudson voted in Norfolk.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=365M8Q_0ckZNJIm00
    Managing Editor of Digital Content Jane Alvarez-Wertz voted in Norfolk.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nZRZ_0ckZNJIm00
    Photojournalist Michael Marrero
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ry6S7_0ckZNJIm00
    Director Kyle Bloom voted in Norfolk.
  • Anchor Anita Blanton voted.

