Indiana reports 1,023,980 total cases of COVID-19, 16,230 deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,162 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,580,346 cases and 31,783 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,613 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 624 in ICUs. The state says 14,065,161 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,481,434 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO