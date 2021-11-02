CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana reports 1,023,980 total cases of COVID-19, 16,230 deaths

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Department of Health announced 1,440 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state. A...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 72.1% Of Pennsylvanians 18 And Above Are Fully Vaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,162 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,580,346 cases and 31,783 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,613 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 624 in ICUs. The state says 14,065,161 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,481,434 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states still overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations

As national COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, four states are still seeing double-digit increases in hospitalization rates. Below is a snapshot of the situation in four states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last two weeks, as of Oct. 18. Data is from HHS and tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
WIBC.com

Should Indiana Legalize Marijuana? At Least One Doctor Says Yes.

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of doctors believes it’s time for marijuana to be legalized in all 50 states. Right now, just 18 states have made weed fully legal. Indiana is not one of them. The Doctors for Cannabis Regulation want that to change. In an interview with IndyPolitics, Dr. David...
INDIANA STATE
newschannel20.com

42% of Illinois COVID-19 deaths last week were fully vaccinated people

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows 42% of all COVID-19 deaths from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2021, in Illinois were among fully vaccinated people.. A total of 215 people died from COVID-19 during that time frame, and 91 were fully vaccinated...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Hoosiers#Elkhart70136#Kosciusko25012#La Porte38015#Pulaski201
Newsbug.info

Holcomb signs 20th renewal of Indiana COVID-19 emergency declaration

Gov. Eric Holcomb instructed state agency leaders and governor's office staff Saturday to begin developing plans that will enable him to bring an end to the state's COVID-19 emergency "in the near future." In the meantime, the Republican chief executive also signed two executive orders continuing Indiana's public health emergency...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 16 More Deaths, 465 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 465 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 302 are confirmed cases and 163 are probable. Five people who died were in the 50-64 age group and 11 were 65 or older. There have been 8,940 total hospitalizations and 134,146 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,341. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
myaustinminnesota.com

MDH reports 44th COVID-19 related death in Mower County Wednesday, 12 additional cases for cumulative total of 6,544

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday that Mower County has recorded a COVID-19 related death for the second day in a row, its 44th overall in an individual 70-74 years of age, and they added that the county recorded 6,544 confirmed and 219 probable COVID-19 cases for a cumulative total of 6,763 since the onset of the pandemic, up 12 from Tuesday.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Indiana Gazette

Indiana County COVID-19 cases

Indiana County saw an increase of 51 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 31 reported on Sunday. There have been 1,146 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 42. There were two new deaths reported Saturday and no deaths reported Sunday, bringing...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Rapid City Journal

COVID-19 deaths in October exceed September's total, state reports

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses in South Dakota dropped significantly, according to data released by the Department of Health on Monday. The data, collected Thursday at noon through Friday at noon, showed a decrease of 24 patients. There are now 179 people being treated in hospitals in...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts reports 23 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,115 new cases

(WJAR) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday 23 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,115 new cases. The total number of confirmed cases rose to 790,431. The confirmed death toll is 18,563. Massachusetts also reported 353 new probable COVID-19 cases and two probable COVID-19 deaths. In total, the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy