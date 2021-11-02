CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deshaun Watson staying put for now as Texans don't make deal

By ROB MAADDI
Connecticut Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeshaun Watson’s future destination remains unknown. The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday with the Houston Texans keeping the embattled quarterback on their roster. Watson has not played this season amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. He has not been charged. The Texans (1-7)...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Has Blunt Response To Deshaun Watson Rumors

On Wednesday afternoon, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans organization could possibly reach a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins including quarterback Deshaun Watson by the end of the week. Likely featuring the departure of 2020 No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, this potential move would...
NFL
CBS Miami

NFL Trade Deadline: Miami Dolphins Walk Away Without Making Deal For Deshaun Watson

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL trade deadline comes and goes without the Miami Dolphins making a deal for Deshaun Watson. The final say reportedly came from team owner Stephen Ross, who decided not to make the trade at this time. Rumors linking Watson to the Fins have swirled for months. He’s a superstar talent with a huge cloud hanging overhead – 22 civil lawsuits alleging his sexual misconduct with female massage therapists. NFL Network says Ross actually spoke to Watson Monday night. CBS4 news partners at the Miami Herald say that Ross wanted contingencies to be met before any deal could be made. Right now, the NFL can’t even guarantee it would clear Watson to play. Tua Tagovailoa can breathe a sigh of relief. He now gets at least the rest of this season to prove he can be the Dolphins’ franchise QB. And head coach Brian Flores won’t have to play dodge ball for a while with questions about his quarterback. It’s certainly possible the Watson to Miami chatter gets revived this offseason. By then, Houston could be more eager to unload Watson and his hefty salary, lowering its steep asking price. Ironically, this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium the Dolphins host the Texans.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Yardbarker

What a Panthers-Texans Deshaun Watson Trade Might Look Like

With the November 2nd NFL trade deadline just around the corner, the Carolina Panthers have been linked to Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson after the recent struggles of Sam Darnold. For the Panthers to pull this trade off, they are going to have to overwhelm the Texans. The Miami Dolphins...
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans QB Deshaun Watson reportedly weighing 'multiple' trade options

With the NFL trade deadline roughly a week away, Deshaun Watson is suddenly weighing "multiple options" with regard to where he will "play next." According to ESPN, the embattled quarterback is receiving more offers from teams ahead of the deadline. Watson, 26, has a no-trade clause in his contract that he is reportedly willing to waive for a move to a team he sees as a fit.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Dolphins#American Football#The Associated Press#Afc South#Ap
NBC Sports

Stephen Ross “not dealing with” questions about Deshaun Watson

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Ross also wants to not be fined for tampering, presumably. Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Ross declined to address questions from reporters about a potential trade for Watson. “I know what it’s about and I’m not dealing...
NFL
247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa: 'I don't not feel wanted' by Miami Dolphins amid Deshaun Watson rumors

After news Wednesday that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will only waive his no-trade clause for Miami, current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa revealed his current feelings with the franchise. The second-year quarterback was asked if he feels wanted by Miami as reports of the Dolphins' interest in Watson swirl. “I...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Carolina Panthers seem like a logical destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Today the Carolina Panthers benched quarterback Sam Darnold. There have been many reports that the Panthers are not interested in trading for Deshaun Watson, but maybe they should. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Panthers could try to re-enter themselves in the sweepstakes for the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
audacy.com

Delhomme: Panthers shouldn't risk making a trade for Deshaun Watson

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters on Tuesday that the league isn't ready to put embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson on the exempt list, as they've yet to access all the information linked to his legal investigation. Based on Goodell's comments, it sounds as though Watson -- if traded by the...
NFL
CBS Miami

Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Reports Indicate Dolphins Have Agreed To Deal With Texans, Hinging On Legal Issues Resolved First

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are the Miami Dolphins about to finalize a Deshaun Watson deal? With the trade deadline in a week, the team remains coy. Stephen Ross sidestepped the question at Tuesday’s NFL owners meeting. Reports say the Fins and Texans have agreed on the terms, provided Watson resolves his legal issues. However, Watson may not want to look guilty by quickly settling 22 civil cases alleging sexual misconduct. And even then, could the league ban Watson from playing for a while? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed that, saying, “I think that process is still ongoing. And until that process is ongoing and we have enough data and enough information to be able to make a determination of whether he should go on commissioner’s exempt, we don’t feel we have that necessary information at this point.”
NFL
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Report: NFL does not have enough to suspend Texans’ Deshaun Watson

The NFL has not acted in their pursuit of potentially suspending Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the situation during the league’s fall meetings on Tuesday. Watson has been benched this season by the team. While he has not received a snap —...
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Update On Texans-Dolphins Deshaun Watson Trade Talks

The Dolphins might be the frontrunners to land Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans, but Miami isn’t the only team to watch with regards to the superstar quarterback as the NFL trade deadline approaches. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday reported, citing a source, that Watson is willing...
NFL
CBS Sports

Agent's Take: Deshaun Watson trade logistics making things difficult for Texans in shopping their star QB

A potential Deshaun Watson trade was put back on the NFL radar screen after the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported last week the Texans quarterback could be dealt before next Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trading deadline. The prevailing thought has been Watson wouldn't be moved until sometime in 2022 because the 22 civil lawsuits he's facing for sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy appointments cooled his trade market.
NFL
dallassun.com

Sources: Deshaun Watson trade 'not going to happen' now

As the clock ticks down toward a Tuesday afternoon NFL deadline, the prospects of a blockbuster trade involving embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have dwindled down to somewhere between an extremely unlikely scenario to zero chance of unfolding. Here's why a Watson trade is notexpected to crystallize until the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy