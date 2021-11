In a statement for the record shared ahead of a House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on cyber threats and consumer data today, the American Bankers Association offered support for legislation that “closes regulatory gaps that put the financial system and consumers at risk.” The association told the subcommittee that any new legislation on data privacy should take into consideration the existing laws that apply to financial institutions—including the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, Fair Credit Reporting Act and Right to Financial Privacy Act—and should “avoid new requirements that duplicate or are inconsistent with those laws.”

