Silent Film Series Drive In Screening of “The Lost World”

Local screenwriter Don Fried, independent Filmmaker Branham Dyer, along with Cape Fear Film & Video presented the premiere screening. The film follows a young journalist, obsessed with learning the real story behind singer/songwriter Alan Phoenix, 40 years after his mysterious death. The film is inspired by the life, death, and...
The Documentary Film "And So I Stayed" will be screened at Fogartyville on Tuesday, October 26th at 7pm. WSLR+Fogartyville is partnering with South Arts to host the Southern Circuit Independent Filmmakers series. "And So I Stayed" is the fourth film to be screened in the series. AND SO I STAYED is an award-winning documentary about survivors of abuse fighting for their lives and spending years behind bars. This is the story of how the legal system gets domestic violence wrong.
The Winona Film Society, located in the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, is offering award winning films by foreign and independent filmmakers. Films are shown at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with a coffeehouse available at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. The featured film on...
CHATHAM—FilmColumbia commenced its 22nd annual film festival at the Crandell Theatre October 22, after last year’s cancellation of the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown. From last Friday through October 31, the festival will present 38 films and a program of children’s shorts on the screen of the Crandell Theatre on Main Street in the village.
Director Ganit Ilouz joined the Suffolk University community on Oct. 26 to watch and tell the story of her project, “Dove’s Cry,” a documentary film about breaking international barriers. Suffolk’s Ford Hall Forum partnered with the communications, journalism and media department, the global and cultural studies program and the Women’s...
The Walking Mountains Science Center is showing the first film of its free annual Sustainable Film Series this Tuesday from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Sustainable Film Series, which was officially founded in 2012 under the direction...
The original trailer for Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein concludes with a false apology. “Personally directed by Mel ‘Blazing Saddles’ Brooks!” narrates the director, full-throatedly hyping his forthcoming horror comedy to 1974 audiences. “In black-and-white…no offense.”. None taken, especially by Portland film programmer Elliot Lavine, who’s screening the classic riff on...
In 1987, an unexpected movie took the U.S. by storm. It had motorcycles. It had vampires. It had more mullets than a Guns N’ Roses show. And the vast majority of shooting took place right here in Northern California. “The Lost Boys” transformed Santa Cruz and its many landmarks into...
“Silence of the Karens,” directed by senior film and television major Riley Thorpe, is a short film about a young man who refuses to wear a mask when out in public during a global pandemic. Told with humor, the short film attempts to encourage anti-maskers to realize that any preconceived notion they may have about not wearing a mask, social distancing and quarantining could be incorrect.
THE DRIVE on Highway 26 from Portland to the Oregon coast is fairly short and mindless to those familiar with the area. Woodrow Hunt’s ten-minute short film, “Faces, Displays, and Other Imaginary Things” offers a new perspective on this route and highways like it, reaching into the complicated past of Indigenous labor and remembering it for what it is. Hunt, who is of Klamath, Modoc and Cherokee descent, connects this film to his family’s labor experience.
Join us October 30th at 9:30pm at FilmScene on The Ped Mall as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Evil Dead (1981)!. Plot: Five college students vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods stumble upon a mysterious book that unleashes terror and gory mayhem. Tickets are FREE for...
GKIDS will begin screening BELLE in English and in Japanese with English subtitles in the U.S. on January 14. BELLE opened in Japan on July 16. The film has IMAX screenings in 38 theaters throughout Japan. This makes BELLE the first of Hosoda's films to have IMAX screenings. The film...
(LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ) -- Lighthouse International Film Society will present a virtual screening of The Pine Barrens, by filmmaker David Scott Kessler, from November 11-14. Kessler is a visual artist and filmmaker living in Philadelphia and Pew Center for Arts and Heritage Fellow. Kessler filmed The Pine Barrens over eight years, making this an experimental decade-long project that explores America's most densely populated state's surreal and often contradictory natural landscape.
This year, why not start your Halloween festivities a little earlier than planned with an afternoon screening of the classic, silent film, “The Phantom of the Opera” Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. at Texas A&M International University’s (TAMIU) Center for the Fine and Performing Arts Recital Hall. Admission to...
Film Fest 919, a film festival focused on exposing the Chapel Hill community to critically acclaimed cinema, was held from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24. The event focused on exposing residents to films before they reach the box offices. There were 23 films showcased over the course of the week, including "King Richard," "The French Dispatch" and "The Hand of God."
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Screams on the Screen is an outdoor movie night featuring eight horror shorts. Attendees need to bring their own chairs, and this event is 21 and up. Costumes are encouraged.
Movies don’t always need a remake to bring a new experience to a classic. The Jack Curtis Dubowsky Ensemble will bring the 1922 film “Nosferatu” back to life with a live performance of their original score at the Art Theatre of Long Beach on Saturday, Oct. 30. “Nosferatu” is an...
The 19th annual Tallgrass Film Festival wraps up its in-person events on Sunday, Oct. 24. After that the festival goes virtual with screenings online until Oct. 29. You must register for an Elevent account to access. More information and the full film lineup is at tallgrassfilm.org. Here are highlights for...
Due to severe weather, Montclair State University’s screening of “Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster” and the followup Q&A planned for Tuesday, Oct. 26, will be held on Zoom. The Q&A will include Karloff’s daughter Sara Karloff and producer Ron MacCloskey. Joining via Zoom will be director Thomas Hamilton...
SMITHFIELD — A screening of “Play My Music Anyhow” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the A... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Comments / 0