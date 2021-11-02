Silent Film Series Drive In Screening of “The Lost World”

The Documentary Film "And So I Stayed" will be screened at Fogartyville on Tuesday, October 26th at 7pm. WSLR+Fogartyville is partnering with South Arts to host the Southern Circuit Independent Filmmakers series. "And So I Stayed" is the fourth film to be screened in the series. AND SO I STAYED is an award-winning documentary about survivors of abuse fighting for their lives and spending years behind bars. This is the story of how the legal system gets domestic violence wrong.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO