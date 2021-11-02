The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts at Any Budget

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Nurseries can absolutely feel luxurious. If you want to splurge, consider this handcrafted bassinet. It features an adorable print of birds pecking at strawberries (Willliam Morris designed the pattern in 1883) and will add a joyful, but luxe aesthetic to a baby's room. It's also water-repellent, so spills are less stressful. The best part? Once the baby has outgrown the bassinet, his or her parents can convert the base into an ottoman or tabletop to pair with others pieces from Aristot's collections.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO