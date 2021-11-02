CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Without our territory, we are nothing’: Violence against Indigenous peoples spikes in Brazil

 5 days ago
In Brazil, the Karipuna Indigenous Territory stretches as a long expanse of thick green jungle in the western Amazon state of Rondonia. A small Indigenous tribe known as the Karipuna — with only 61 remaining members — calls this area home. When The World first spoke with Chief Andre...

