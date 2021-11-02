CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Latest On Ben Simmons

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article4:32pm: Simmons has met with team doctors to treat a back ailment, but hasn’t been willing to discuss his mental readiness with the club’s doctors, according to a full report from Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN. He has also engaged with teammates and members of the coaching staff in one-on-one...

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Obstacle In Warriors Trade For Ben Simmons — Revealed

Throughout the offseason, there were a lot of NBA trade rumors swirling around the Golden State Warriors about potential deals they could make. Golden State was armed with plenty of assets and was in a position to make a splash trade. Any big-name player that was mentioned in NBA trade...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramona Shelburne
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Ben Simmons
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: They should have taken this Ben Simmons trade offer

Despite everything that has transpired over the past few months, the Philadelphia 76ers still believe they can mend their damaged relationship with Ben Simmons. For context, Simmons has been disgruntled since Philadelphia’s early exit from the postseason in 2021 and requested a trade soon after. It was a headline that dominated the offseason, but it has been all for nothing at this point as the 76ers have hung onto him. Daryl Morey, Philly’s president of basketball operations, has made it clear that the team is willing to let this thing play out and that they are in no rush to trade the three-time All-Star despite his wishes. Given one of the rumored offers that had been on the table previously, that approach might have been a mistake.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a strong start to the 2021-22 season, winning six of their first seven games. It's early, but if their recent play is any indication, they may be on their way back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Would Do 1 Ben Simmons Trade ‘Right Away’

Charles Barkley is a fan of one blockbuster Ben Simmons trade proposal that’s been floated by many NBA fans. The Philadelphia 76ers guard wants out. He’s reportedly been pushing for a trade all offseason and he’s not currently suiting up for the Sixers. While Simmons reported to practice earlier this month, he says he’s not ready to play for the team.
NBA
New York Post

Ben Simmons takes ‘first step’ to rebuilding 76ers relationships

Ben Simmons’ teammates with the 76ers publicly supported the All-Star point guard after he told them in a team meeting before Friday’s game against the Nets that he’s “not mentally ready to play.”. Simmons, who requested a trade over the summer, was kicked out of practice and suspended for the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Espn#Mental Health#Sixers
The Spun

Daryl Morey Reportedly Approached Ben Simmons Today

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, Ben Simmons told the Philadelphia 76ers he’s not mentally ready to play up to his standards. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey approached Simmons on Wednesday about when he might return to the court. Once again, the All-Star point guard said that he’s not yet ready to rejoin his teammates.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons' Timetable for Return, Jalen Smith's Contract

It's been two weeks since the 2021-22 NBA season began, and Ben Simmons has still not played in a game. His future remains one of the hottest topics around the league. While this has never been the case with Simmons before, it's not the first time that a player who hasn't taken the court has dominated the news, even after a season has gotten underway.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Sixers reportedly resume fining Ben Simmons

The Sixers have resumed fining Ben Simmons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reports that the three-time All-Star was docked his $360K game check for Thursday’s contest vs. Detroit. Sources tell Wojnarowski that the team intends to continue fining Simmons until he cooperates with team doctors on his mental health...
NBA
Philadelphia Sports Nation

With No Ben Simmons, the Sixers Need Another Point Guard

Forget all of Ben Simmons’ off the court antics. On the court, he is one of the best in the league at creating offense for his teammates. Through just a few games this season, it has been apparent how much the Sixers’ offense needs a true point guard. Tyrese Maxey can help, but he cannot do it all by himself.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

An open letter to Ben Simmons from Etan Thomas

This was my conversation with my daughter, Baby Sierra, a few mornings ago as she was eating her breakfast:. Baby Sierra: Ben Simmons is trippin' daddy. Baby Sierra: You was listening to people talk about it yesterday on your phone. Honestly, he’s trippin. I know you was trying to take up for him, but naw, he’s acting like a little brat right now. Like, he’s throwing a whole tantrum. Why come there if you’re not really gonna practice? He’s trippin'.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers Take Another Step Towards Repairing Relationship With Ben Simmons

The Ben Simmons saga hasn't had a dull moment this offseason. Ever since the Sixers dropped Game 7 to the Atlanta Hawks early on in the summer, Simmons told the team he wanted a fresh start with another organization. 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was open for business...
NBA
CBS Sports

Ben Simmons latest: 76ers no longer fining star for missed games and practices, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers are no longer fining Ben Simmons for missed games and practices, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Simmons had reportedly accumulated roughly $2 million in fines during his holdout from the team, but according to Shelburne, the 76ers are offering whatever resources Simmons needs in order to improve his mental health. Simmons reportedly told the team last week that he was not mentally prepared to return to the team.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The reason Ben Simmons is no longer getting fined by Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers were no longer fine disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons for missing games and practices, now that Simmons is excused for personal reasons. During an appearance on “NBA Today” on Monday, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne detailed the latest development between Simmons and the Sixers. According to Shelburne, because Simmons’ absence is due to personal mental health issues, the team will halt their financial penalties.
NBA
RealGM

Daryl Morey: Things Moving In Very Positive Direction With Ben Simmons

Daryl Morey joined the Philadelphia 76ers pregame show on NBC Sports Philadelphia and gave an update on where things stand with Ben Simmons. Morey mentioned Simmons is dealing with both back soreness and personal things off the court. The Sixers President of Basketball Operations said the team takes both issues seriously.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: A 3-team Ben Simmons blockbuster Cs must pursue

The Boston Celtics may be off to a rather underwhelming start to their 2021-22 campaign, going winless through their first two games, but there’s still plenty of time for them to try and reach their full potential moving forward through the season. Though Brad Stevens and co. did take part...
NBA
All 76ers

Tobias Harris Urges Fans and Media to Support, Not Neglect Ben Simmons

On the morning of their home opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers once again reunited with their three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons. The last time Sixers players saw Simmons, he was cited as a "distraction" in practice by head coach Doc Rivers. As Simmons refused to...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers have stopped fining star Ben Simmons for missing practice

As the Philadelphia 76ers move forward in the 2021-22 season, Ben Simmons is addressing his mental health and preparation to rejoin the team. The Sixers are helping the 25-year-old All-Star, giving him the resources to move forward. The Sixers want him on the floor with the team to help them win games and boost his trade value for the trade he wants.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy