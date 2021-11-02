Latest On Ben Simmons

Despite everything that has transpired over the past few months, the Philadelphia 76ers still believe they can mend their damaged relationship with Ben Simmons. For context, Simmons has been disgruntled since Philadelphia’s early exit from the postseason in 2021 and requested a trade soon after. It was a headline that dominated the offseason, but it has been all for nothing at this point as the 76ers have hung onto him. Daryl Morey, Philly’s president of basketball operations, has made it clear that the team is willing to let this thing play out and that they are in no rush to trade the three-time All-Star despite his wishes. Given one of the rumored offers that had been on the table previously, that approach might have been a mistake.

