Harrison County, WV

Homes for Harrison holding socks and gloves drive

By Harley Benda
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Homes for Harrison County is holding a socks and gloves drive starting in November for their organization. The drive aims to collect adult socks and gloves in hopes to distribute them by Christmas.

The goal is the receive 1,001 pairs of socks and gloves.

Homes for Harrison County has already collected around 20 pairs of socks and gloves for their drive.

Officials with Homes for Harrison County said that socks and gloves can make a big difference to those who are experiencing homelessness and keep them from experiencing health issues in the future.

“When you’re on the street or even going to shelters, you get your feet wet. And, sometimes, if you don’t have socks, that leads to other health conditions and frostbite, and anything like that. We don’t want that to happen, so want to help as much as possible,” said Mendi Scott, Executive Director of Homes for Harrison County.

Socks and gloves can be dropped off at the Clarksburg Visitor’s Bureau or at the City National Bank in Clarksburg or Bridgeport.

You can also call or text 304-266-6239, or email Mendi at Mendi-HomesForHarrison@outlook.com.

