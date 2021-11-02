Multiple Bourne Movies Are Now on the Same Streaming Service

In a first for the streaming service, Paramount+ -- the streaming home of Star Trek television -- now hosts all 13 Star Trek movies. As of November 1st, Paramount+'s film library includes all six of the Star Trek movies starring the Star Trek: The Original Series cast, the four starring the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, and the three set in the Kelvin Timeline. It's unclear whether they will be a permanent move (ComicBook.com has reached out for clarification), as the Star Trek movies have been jumping from service to service for some time now, likely working on contracts that existed before Paramount+. Some of these movies are still available on other streaming platforms, meaning this isn't an exclusive arrangement, but Paramount+ is the only service with all 13 films in one place.
