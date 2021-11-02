Multiple Bourne Movies Are Now on the Same Streaming Service

House of the Dragon is set to premiere on HBO Max soon and Matt Smith thinks that the prequel is going to be a bit different. The Doctor Who veteran sat down with CNET to talk about Last Night in Soho. During that conversation, his upcoming trip to Westeros came up and the actor believes that you have to do something different with this story. The only reason House of the Dragon exists is because of the runaway popularity of HBO's series. But, Game of Thrones has been in the rearview mirror for some time now. The showrunners and other creative talent have to be wary of just rolling out old locations and characters to try and placate the audience. People will enjoy fan service in any form they can get it. But, House of Dragons will have to pave its own way if it wants to welcome that legion of fans back into the fold. With talent like Smith aboard, it's not crazy to think that the goal could be within reach. Read what he had to say down below.

TV SERIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO